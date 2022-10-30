T20 World Cup: South Africa narrow Pakistan's hope to reach semifinals, beat India by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Team South Africa

In the India's third T20 World Cup match on Sunday against South Africa, the Proteas defeated men in blue by five wickets.

Earlier in the match, Team India won the toss and opted to bat first. They set target of 134 runs. South Africa chased the target with two balls to spare.

Team South Africa lost early wickets as lethal batters Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Temba Bavuma were sent back to the hut in the powerplay. However Aiden Markram and David Miller stabilized the innings for the Proteas by scoring haf-century each.

The thriller match went down to the last over when 6 runs were needed for South Africa to register their second win and top the Group 2 points table.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar couldn't defend the runs in the last over. With South Africa's victory, Pakistan's hope to reach the semifinals have narrowed.

South Africa Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Latest Cricket News