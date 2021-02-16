Tuesday, February 16, 2021
     
Road Safety World Series: England Legends, Bangladesh Legends named as new teams

Australia Legends have pulled out of the event because of the coronavirus-related travel restrictions in their country and Bangladesh Legends have been named as their replacement.

Mumbai Published on: February 16, 2021 15:03 IST
England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be the two new teams in the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20’ which will be played in Raipur from March 2 to 21, the organizers said on Tuesday.

According to a media release, Australia Legends have pulled out of the event because of the coronavirus-related travel restrictions in their country and Bangladesh Legends have been named as their replacement.

England Legends have been included as the sixth team for the tournament.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11 last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

All the remaining matches will now be played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who is the series commissioner. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador.

Series founder Ravi Gaikwad said, “Their participation will add to the competitive spirit of this exciting series. The importance of this series has gained further relevance given the fact that the number of deaths due to road accidents haven’t lessened even during the pandemic.” 

