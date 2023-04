RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 5 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI). There is a famous rivalry between the two teams and with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pitted against each other, the encounter will be an interesting one to watch out for.

Match Details

RCB vs MI

Match No. 5 of IPL 2023

Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Probable Playing XIs (RCB vs MI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley,

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

Unavailable Players

RCB - Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar

Dream11 Team Prediction for SRH vs RR

Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan

Batters - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis, Tilak Varma

All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers - Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley

Captaincy Options

Captain: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Ishan Kishan

Full Squads

RCB - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

MI - Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

