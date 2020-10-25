RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni to hit 200 IPL sixes

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat as he joined compatriot MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in an elusive list en route to his 39th half-century in the Indian Premier League, a milestone he achieved during the IPL 2020 game against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli, en route to his sluggish half-century knock of a slowish Dubai track, managed only a solitary six and a boundary. And with the six, he became the third Indian batsman after Dhoni (216) and Rohit (209) to amass 200 or more sixes in IPL history. Overall, he stands fifth in the table led by Chris Gayle (336) and AB de Villiers (231).

RCB had managed a decent total of 145 for six given the conditions. Aaron Finch registered another poor start while Devdutt Padikkal gifted his wicket after a promising start. Kohli and Ab de Villiers then combined and dug deep to stitch a slow half-century partnership. Boundaries came rather occasionally, but the partnership was based on singles and twos. It was during this stand when Kohli notched up his 39th half-century, the joint-most by an Indian in IPL history, and second this season against CSK.

RCB, however, lost four wickets in their final three overs where they added only 20 more runs to the scoreboard.

RCB, on 14 points, are not just looking for their first IPL season double since 2010, but also go top of the table and subsequently, virtually qualify for the playoffs.

