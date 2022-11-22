IND vs BAN: Big blow for Team India! This star player may be out of Bangladesh tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

The Indian team are set for the Bangladesh tour starting on the 4th of December. The teams will play three ODIs and two Test matches on the tour.

While the ODI series will be played from 4th to 10th December, the two Test matches, which are very important in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, are scheduled from 14 to 26 December.

However, Team India may get a big blow ahead of the series. A big update has come on the injury of a star player of the team, according to which he may be out of the tour.

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was injured during the Asia Cup 2022, may miss the upcoming tour. He had injured his knee and after that he also had surgery. After missing the T20 World Cup, Jadeja was named in the squad for the tour of Bangladesh. According to media reports, information Jadeja is yet to be fully fit.

According to the information received from the sources of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jadeja is not recovered fully.

Jadeja's injury:

Jadeja had injured his knees while skating during the Asia Cup. Due to this, he was not able to play in the T20 World Cup 2022. Recently on October 31, when India's squad was announced for the tour, it was also said that the replacement of Ravindra Jadeja would depend on his fitness. The board also mentioned this in its press release.

