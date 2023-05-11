KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals thrash Kolkata Riders to register easy win; climb to 3rd spot in points table

Follow us on Image Source : AP RR batters in action

Rajasthan Royals registered an easy win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the one-sided 56th game of IPL 2023 on Thursday. After winning the toss, RR opted to bowl at KKR's homeground, Eden Gardens. Coming to bat first KKR managed to score 149/8 (20 overs). Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, RR chased the target in just 13.1 overs.

Coming to bat first, KKR made a slow start but Venkatesh Iyer hit a half-century before getting dismissed on 57 runs. On the other hand, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-wicket haul and conceded 25 runs in 4 overs. Trent Boult also scalped two wickets.

Coming to chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his intent from the beginning as hit 26 runs in the first over of the innings. He also made a record by hitting the fastest fifty off 13 balls. He scored an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and captain Sanju Samson scored 48 not out. Due to this, Rajasthan achieved the target in just 13.1 overs.

After this defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders have just 10 points from 12 matches after five wins and seven losses. Even if the team wins the last two matches, it will have 14 points. According to the current condition of the points table, it will be difficult for KKR to make it to the top 4. On the other hand, Rajasthan have secured the third place in the points table with its sixth win in the 12th match.

Rajasthan's win has reshuffled the points table and Mumbai Indians have slipped to the fourth position. Gujarat Titans are in the first position and Chennai Super Kings are in the second place. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are in fifth place with 11 points. There is still competition for the Playoff-race.

