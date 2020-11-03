Image Source : PTI Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube

Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube

Live Streaming Pakistan vs Zimbabwe:

The 3rd match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the hosts will be aiming for a clean sweep. After delivering a mediocre performance in the 1st ODI, the Men in Green bounced back strongly in the 2nd game and outclassed Zimbabwe in all departments.

After cleaning up the hosts on a modest total of 206 runs, Pakistan steered to the target with ease, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Skipper Babar Azam (77* off 74) was the best performer with the bat for Pakistan and a similar performance will be expected from him. Imam-ul-Haq had also delivered an impressive performance at the top by scoring 49 off 61 deliveries. Ahead of the three-match T20I series, the hosts will be itching to complete the ODI series whitewash.

Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Watch PAK vs ZIM Live Match Online on YouTube

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI take place?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI start?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will start at 12:30 PM IST on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday).

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI online?

You can watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel, PakistanCricketOfficial.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI TV Telecast?

There is no live telecast of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI on TV.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI?

Pakistan Squad: Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c) , Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage