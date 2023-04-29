PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Today Match Prediction: Who will win today's match, Top Performers, Pitch & Weather Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Today Match Prediction: The second ODI of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to be played on April 29 in Rawalpindi. The series opener was also played at the same venue where Pakistan chased 289 runs with five wickets in hand pretty comfortably. Fakhar Zaman was the hero for the home team with a brilliant knock of 117 runs. The hosrs will look to double their lead over the depleted Kiwi side.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have their top players missing due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) but that has not kept away from the players from putting in a spirited effort. Daryl Mitchell and Will Young batted really well for the visitors after they were put in to bat first. With the ball too, even though they couldn't make regular inroads, New Zealand were disciplined with the ball. Expect them to come hard at the hosts in the second ODI to level the series.

Match Details

Match: PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Time: 4 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports and Sony LIV

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c&wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls/James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi was the flattest in the PSL and it was somewhat same in the first ODI as well. However, the new ball swung for Pakistan while bowling first and hence, New Zealand started slow. The ball seemed to be coming onto the bat better under the lights. So, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first again.

There is no chance rain during the match.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Babar Azam

Babar Azam showed his class scoring 49 runs off 46 balls with 3 fours and a six in the first ODI in the chase. He had a solid platform from the openers to carry forward and will be disappointed not to remain unbeaten winning the game for his side. Babar is a kind of a player who likes to take the game on and make the difference for his side and in 2nd ODI, he might put up a big score.

Best Bowler of the Match: Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi is one of the most experienced bowlers in the current New Zealand line-up and he was decent with his line and lengths in the series opener as well. He picked up the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq as well conceding 52 runs in his 10 overs. The leggie will be key for the Kiwis in case New Zealand bowl first in the second ODI.

Who will win the Match: New Zealand

