Moeen Ali looks at India series as a learning curve for Buttler and co.

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali opens up on England's loss to India in the first ODI

India has been on a rampant run in their current white-ball series against England. When England defeated India in the one-off Test match and chased down a historic 378 runs, it was perceived that they will continue their dominant run in the white-ball tour too, but India had some other ideas in mind. The men in blue under the leadership of Rohit Sharma broke the shackles of the traditional method of playing cricket and took an aggressive approach. India's gameplay decimated England as they lost the T20I series by 2-1.

Later on, India took the field against England at the Oval without the batting prowess of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The entire competition was built around India's bowling and England's batting. Jasprit Bumrah brought his A-game to the table as he claimed his career-best six wickets for nineteen runs. He was joined in by Mohammed Shami who did not let the English batsmen take off and scalped three English wickets. The English team was bundled out for 110 runs with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 30 runs.

Meanwhile, English and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has opened up on the recent happenings of the India series. Ali stressed the fact that the England team isn't panicking at the moment and the team is more than capable to make an astonishing comeback. Moeen further said that the entire English team wants to get back on track and start winning games before they head into the T20I World Cup that is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

With a new captain in Jos Buttler and a new white-ball coach Matthew Motts, the English outfit has a lot of planning to do and they will want to identify their mistakes and work towards them before they take the field against India for the second ODI which is to be played at Lord's, a match that is crucial for the English team, a match that will determine the result of the series.