Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Medical team hasn't ruled him out' - Rahul Dravid hopeful for Shubman Gill's availability for Australia game

'Medical team hasn't ruled him out' - Rahul Dravid hopeful for Shubman Gill's availability for Australia game

"He [Gill] is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that's a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis, so we'll see. We've got 36 hours to go, so we'll see how that goes. We'll see whatever decision they take," Dravid added.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 22:07 IST
Rahul Dravid during India vs Australia ODI series in Sep
Image Source : AP Rahul Dravid during India vs Australia ODI series in Sep 2023

Indian camp suffered a big blow on Friday after reports of Shubman Gill potentially missing the opening World Cup game against Australia emerged. But India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid remains hopeful about the in-form batter's recovery before the mega clash against Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference in Chennai, Dravid confirmed the news of Gill's absence due to fever but added that the player is feeling well as time passes. The former captain also revealed that the medical team is yet to rule out India's top-ranked ODI batter and the final decision on Gill's availability will be taken very late.

"He [Gill] is certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday, so that's a positive, but the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis, so we'll see," Dravid said on Friday. "We've got 36 hours to go, so we'll see how that goes. We'll see whatever decision they take. But yeah, he's feeling a little bit better today than he was yesterday.

"The medical team hasn't ruled him out as yet. We'll keep monitoring on a day-to-day basis. We've got 36 hours. We'll wait to take a decision at the last minute if we possibly can. We'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow."

It's a big blow for Rohit Sharma's side as Gill is enjoying a great run across formats lately. The right-hand opener was the leading run-getter in the recent Asia Cup 2023 and smashed 178 runs in two innings against Australia in ODIs last month. The management is likely to go with wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan if Gill fails to recover on time and also have KL Rahul as another option to open an innings on Sunday.

Related Stories
'Cool to have Indian roots': Rising Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra shares his feelings about India origin

'Cool to have Indian roots': Rising Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra shares his feelings about India origin

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Roundup: Gold in hockey, cricket team enters final, 100 medals confirmed

Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Roundup: Gold in hockey, cricket team enters final, 100 medals confirmed

PAK vs NED: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign with impressive win over Netherlands

PAK vs NED: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign with impressive win over Netherlands

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News