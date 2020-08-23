Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Watch ENG vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Zak Crawley was denied a triple century as the England No.3 departed for 267, thus ending an epic 359-run stand between him and Jos Buttler for the fifth wicket. Crawley, who has been in the middle since the first session of the first day of the match, was finally dismissed by part-timer Asad Shafiq, getting stumped down the leg side. He walked off to applause from the Pakistan fielders and his teammates in the dressing room who were also up on their feet. Buttler and Crawley's stand was the joint sixth highest partnership of all time for England in Test cricket. England are leading the series 1-0 and are looking to secure a first win at home against Pakistan since 2010. England then managed to squeeze in about 11 overs. Shan Masood was the first to go, falling to James Anderson yet again after making just 4. Masood's opening partner Abid Ali was then caught in the slips in Anderson's very next over after which captain Azhar Ali and Babar Azam stuck around nervously for some time.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 Cricket Match?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 will start from August 23 (Sunday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 is being played at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 3 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test?

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage