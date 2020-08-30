Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Watch ENG vs PAK stream live cricket match on SonyLIV

Stream Live Cricket, England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: After the opening match of the three-match T20I series washed out on Friday, England will lock horns with Pakistan in the second T20I in Manchester. In the first match, only 16.1 overs of the game took place with England putting 131/6 on the scoreboard. Before the rain-interrupted, opening batsman Tom Banton impressed everyone with his blistering knock 71-run knock of 42 deliveries. He slammed 4 fours and five sixes. Skipper Eoin Morgan, who came to bat at number 4, scored some boundaries as he joined Banton in accelerating the innings. During the course of the partnership, the 21-year-old opener moved to his maiden T20I fifty and the hosts looked all set for a big total. However, they lost wickets in a flurry and were 131/6 in 16.1 overs when the rain came in. The weather didn't relent for long enough at any stage for the players to return to the field, leaving the match to finish without any result. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live cricket match online and on television.

Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

When is England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will take place on August 30, 2020. (Sunday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I start?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I live cricket match will start at 6.45 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

