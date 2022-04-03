IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo of Rajat Patidar

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season, the franchise said on Sunday.

Patidar, who has scored 861 runs with the help of seven half-centuries at an average of 30.75 and strike-rate of 138.64 in 31 T20s, had previously represented the RCB franchise four times.

The 28-year-old from Indore has also scored 2588 runs in 39 first-class matches at an average of 40.43 with seven hundreds and 14 fifties.

The right-handed batter will join RCB for Rs 20 lakh.

RCB have played two matches so far this season and won and lost a game each.

They will take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium here.