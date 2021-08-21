IPL 2021: Buttler, Archer to miss second leg; Rajasthan Royals bring in Kiwi wicketkeeper Phillips

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals' England batsman Jos Buttler will not be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that will resume next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While Buttler will miss the tournament due to the birth of his second child, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) English pace bowler Jofra Archer, who is nursing an elbow injury which forced him to sit out of the ongoing series against India, will also miss the lucrative league.

"English cricketers Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler will not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery, and Jos Buttler and his wife Louise a happy, healthy second baby," said RR in a statement.

The franchise has brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as Buttler's replacement.

"New Zealand's Glenn Phillips... will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL," added RR.

"[The] 24-year-old Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for New Zealand during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)," said RR further.