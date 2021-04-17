Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad statistical preview

Mumbai Indians lost their first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore but made a terrific comeback in the second match, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

Rohit Sharma's men won from a seemingly losing position, restricting KKR to 142/7 in a 153-run chase, when the Knight Riders were once cruising at 104/2 in 12.5 overs.

SRH, meanwhile, are yet to open their account in the IPL as the side lost both of its games in the tournament so far.

As both the sides meet in the 9th match of the league, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: There is nothing to separate between the two sides as both, MI and SRH have won eight games each in 16 matches. In the previous season too, MI and SRH won a game each.

In the first leg of the group stage, MI put 208/5 on the board in 20 overs, and restricted the Sunrisers on 174/7. However, the SRH made a terrific comeback to beat MI by 10 wickets in the second match.

Most runs in MI vs SRH (among current squad)

David Warner (SRH) - 488 Kieron Pollard (MI) - 383 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 227 Quinton de Kock (MI) - 180 Krunal Pandya (MI) - 177

Most wickets in MI vs SRH (among current squad)