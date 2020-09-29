Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Fielding is something we need to work on: Virat Kohli after Super Over win against Mumbai Indians

Skipper Virat Kohli left speechless after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a Super Over thriller on Monday. Navdeep Saini's spectacular Super Over saw Royal Challengers Bangalore win an IPL humdinger to register two crucial points. The lanky pacer gave only seven runs in the Super Over against power hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful as Jasprit Bumrah couldn't defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last-ball boundary.

After a nail-biting win, Kohli addressed it as a roller-coaster game and hailed batting efforts of Mumbai Indians' duo - Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard.

"I don't have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game. I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We've got a close victory and these little things on the field, we really want to focus on it. I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility, " Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The RCB skipper also said they need to work on their fielding department as they dropped a couple of crucial catches during the game.

Fielding is something we need to work on. If we'd taken our chances, it wouldn't have been so close. It was a good match-up against Jasprit. Top-quality cricket and games like these, people would love to watch," said Kohli

The 31-year-old also hailed the efforts of Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini with the ball.

"The changes that we made, make Washi bowl in the PP paid off. Gurkeerat didn't get a chance to bat. The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini). He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward," he added.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers won the Man of the Match trophy for his scintillating knock of 55 runs in 24 balls. Kohli took the award on behalf of AB, who was exhausted after the game.

The RCB captain heaped praise on De Villiers and said he is relaxed and that's what the team wants from him.

"I wish I was AB to be honest (chuckles). He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. He keeps things simple and doesn't watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He's relaxed and that's exactly what we want from him," Kohli said.

