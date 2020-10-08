IPL 2020 | 'Bowling to MS Dhoni felt surreal', says KKR's Varun Chakravarthy

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Varun Chakravarthy took the wicket of MS Dhoni in the 17th over of the innings as KKR beat CSK by 10 runs.

Rahul Tripathi shined for the Kolkata Knight Riders with the bat, as he top-scored with 81 off 51 deliveries to steer the side to a competitive score of 167. The KKR bowlers, then, restricted CSK to 157/5 in 20 overs to secure a 10-run win.

While Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were brilliant in the death overs, Varun Chakravarthy forced a key moment in the game as he dismissed CSK captain MS Dhoni in the 17th over.

In a post-match interaction with Tripathi, Chakravarthy said that it was a "surreal moment" for him to bowl to the former Indian captain.

"Three years back, I used to come to Chepauk stands and sit with audience. I used to just come to see Dhoni batting. And now, bowling to him, it was a surreal moment," Chakravarthy said in a video posted on IPL's official website.

"Today's wicket was very flat. It was a 180-wicket, not turning a great deal. Mahi bhai was going well, so I thought if I land the ball on good length, I might have a chance to take the wicket. Thankfully, I was able to execute it well," the spinner further added.

Tripathi, who opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill against CSK, said that he was a little nervous ahead of the game but when he entered the field, the natural game followed.

"It's been fun. Both of us have spent lot of time at KKR academy. There was belief from coaching staff. That has helped us a lot in being positive," Tripathi told Chakravarthy.

"I was not playing but I was preparing myself. Whenever my opportunity would come, I want to contribute. That was in my mind. My knock became better because you guys bowled really well.

"I was thinking simple. I was looking at the wicket, time the ball and just go with whatever the team needed. I was little nervous before the game but I was also excited."

