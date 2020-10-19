IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on indiatvnews.com.

Sailing in the same boat, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League here on Monday with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes.

Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition.

The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run rate.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- RR may consider shifting Jos Buttler back to the opening slot after Robin Uthappa impressed with an attacking intent in the slot. The opening duo of Uthappa and Buttler may make things difficult for the CSK up front.

- The injury of Dwayne Bravo, whose bowling CSK are dependent upon in the death overs will be a cause for concern.

- Jofra Archer, RR's leading wicket-taker with 38 wickets from 29 games, will once again lead the bowling attack and will expect good support from Stokes to keep the CSK batters in check.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: CSK vs RR

Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer

