'Come on yaar Ben': Virat Kohli pokes fun at Ben Stokes from stump mic during 3rd Test

India maintained their dominance over England throughout the opening day of the third Test in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bowled out on 112 after Joe Root opted to bat after winning the toss, and India ended Day 1 at 99/3.

The Indian team is known for its dynamic approach on the field and the captain, Virat Kohli often engages with the crowd, as well as the opposition players to keep up the intensity in the game. In the 24th over of the English innings, Kohli did something similar with Ben Stokes after he stopped play due to an issue with sight screen.

Stokes had taken the batting stance but pulled off at the last second, pointing towards disturbance in the sight screen. Kohli, then, walked towards the stump-mic from leg slip and funnily told Stokes, "Come on yaar Ben, it's too high (the disturbance in the screen)."

After engaging in further banter with Stokes, Kohli backed off laughing.

Zak Crawley was the highest scorer of England's innings, slamming a half-century (53). No other batsman could cross the 20-run mark in the England batting lineup.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looked solid at the crease when he came to bat during the first innings on Day 1, but was dismissed by Jack Leach on 27 after wrongly anticipating a heavy turn.

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1. If India register a victory in the third Test in Ahmedabad, England will be ruled out of the race for the final of World Test Championship, and vice versa.