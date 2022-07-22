IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Weather Report - What role will rain play at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

India is set to lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI. The match is scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval ground in Port of Spain on 22nd July, Friday. While Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India, on the other hand, Nicholas Pooran will be the skipper of Team West Indies.

Injured Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja's presence remains doubtful in the match.

India has played a total of 16 ODIs at this ground to date, out of which it has won eight and lost seven while one match has ended inconclusively.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of rain to interrupt the match in the first innings. However, less signs of rain are expected during the second half of the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to decrease as the match progresses. It will be in the range of 60% to 70% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 70% most of the time and is predicted to drop at about 43% towards the end. The temperature is predicted to be around 30 degrees celsius throughout the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather in the first innings.

What are squads of India and West Indies?

West Indies: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

