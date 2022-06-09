IND vs SA first T20I: Injury woes open up a probable spot for Gaikwad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (BCCI) Ruturaj Gaikwaj all set to open for team India in the first T20I against South Africa

Ahead of the much anticipated heavyweight clash between India and South Africa, the men in blue have been plagued with a couple of injuries in their camp. As per a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has been confirmed that skipper KL Rahul and left-armed chinaman Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out for the series. The board issued an official statement on the social media site Twitter which read "KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa."

KL Rahul who has been a proven opening batsman in all the three formats of the game for India will now have to make way for one fresh face who can take on the South African attack early on in the innings. In Rahul's absence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be fitting the bill. The Mumbai-based Gaikwad had an extremely dismal run in the cash-rich Indian Premier League and will look to change his fortunes straight away if he is handed an opportunity to open the innings for India, a spot he is more comfortable and adept at. Considering the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia this year, Gaikwad will look to put himself in contention for the multi-nation cricketing event.

Gaikwad was handed over the India cap in 2021 when India had traveled to Sri Lanka for a white ball series under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, but he was far from his best. As far as IPL is concerned, he has amassed 1207 runs in 36 matches at an average of 37.42 which includes a blistering ton he scored against Rajasthan Royals. The orange cap winner of IPL 2021 is in dire search of consistency and is expected to deliver in the blue Indian uniform.