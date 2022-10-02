IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Snake stops play as India vs South Africa match interrupted by uninvited guest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (HOTSTAR SCREEN GRAB) IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Snake stop play as India vs South Africa match interrupted by uninvited guest

The India vs South Africa match on Sunday was interrupted by an uninvited guest as a snake took the field. While there were expectations of rain during the match, it was the snake who took the center stage in the seventh over of the Indian innings as the match was put on hold temporarily.

The Indian team made a bright start to their innings after they were asked to bat first by Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. Rohit and KL Rahul looked in good touch before the snake made its entry onto the field at the end of the sixth over.

The snake was snapped by the cameras while the players decided to stay away from the creature. There was no harm done to anyone but the scary moment still left everyone in limbo.

Earlier it was predicted that the match will be interrupted by rain, but the uninvited guest did not appear, instead, it was the snake that made a wildcard entry into the field.

On the cricketing side of things, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made a bright start as they put together a 96-run opening stand. Rohit missed out on a fifty as he scored 43 runs off 37 deliveries that consisted of 7 fours and one six.

After Rohit's dismissal, Rahul scored 57 off 28 and was aggressive of the two having scored four sixes and five fours. He was dismissed by LBW in the 12th over by Keshav Maharaj, who had earlier dismissed Rohit.

India Squad:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Squad:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Latest Cricket News