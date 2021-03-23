IND vs ENG 1st ODI | Injury scare for India as Shreyas Iyer hurts shoulder, walks off the field in pain

Image Source : BCCI Shreyas Iyer

India's Shreyas Iyer had to walk off the field after suffering a blow to his shoulder during the first One-day International against England on Tuesday. In the 8th over bowled by Shardul Thakur, England opener Jonny Bairstow, aiming for a boundary, smashed it through the cover region.

Shreyas dived to his left and saved two runs but ended up hurting his shoulder in the process. Shreyas, holding his shoulder in discomfort, had to leave the field as Shubman Gill came in as his replacement. An official update from the BCCI medical team is awaited.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant 98 while Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to help India post an intimidating 317 for five at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Krunal remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls, stitching a 112-run stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket. Rahul also regained form and hit an unbeaten 62 to propel India's run-flow.

In response, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 135 on the board before the former became debutant Prasidh Krishna's maiden scalp in international cricket. The Karnataka pacer also dismissed Ben Stokes to add another wicket in his kitty.