ICC launches World Cup 2023 official song 'Dil Jashn Bole' featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma - WATCH

The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched the official theme song for the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. The song 'Dil Jashn Bole' is composed by Pritam and features a host of various celebrities, headed by Ranveer Singh.

September 20, 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, September 20 launched the official theme song of the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India titled 'Dil Jashn Bole'. A celebration of cricket and India, the music video composed by Pritam features Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood star in the lead along with several other celebrities and content creators including choreographer and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma. 

The World Cup is happening for the first time in India in 12 years and Dil Jashn Bole accurately captures the excitement, buzz and fun and frolic the tournament is set to give us all. The song is penned by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma and is sung by several singers including Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA and the rap by Charan.

Watch the song here:

Speaking in a Star Sports release on the launch of the song, the ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it. The anthem brilliantly captures the passion and energy of India and the fans that will make this event so special, and we can’t wait for the world to hear it.  This World Cup will put place fans at the centre of the action and the anthem will help bring them closer to the game than ever before, so go listen now and create your own hook-step.”

Pritam, who is coming off the success of Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Katha as a composer felt lucky to be given an opportunity to compose this song. "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever," Pritam said.

The six-week extravaganza will kick off with a repeat of the final of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand on October 5 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium with the final to be held on Sunday, November 19 at the same venue.

