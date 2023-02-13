Here is Team India's magnificent overseas Test record since 2013

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India celebrating Test series win in Australia in 2018/19.

Team India beat, well alright, embarrassed Australia in the 1st Test of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India's invincibility at home is not new, and for many teams, playing India in India and beating them is the final frontier.

However, it is their overseas Test record in the past 10 years that deserves all the attention. Beating Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy twice in the last five years in Australia, defeating England in England - Team India has been the most successful team on foreign soil. India's overseas winning percentage in the last 10 years has been 38.18 per cent. This is the best among any international team.

Team India In Overseas Tests Since 2013

Matches: 54

Won: 21

Lost: 22

Tied: 0

Draw: 11

Yes, the team has lost more matches than it has won, but still, these numbers are the best among all the international teams. Playing away from home is no easy task, and to stir up 21 wins in 54 games is no mean feat.

Team India In Home Tests Since 2013

Matches: 43

Won: 35

Lost: 2

Drawn: 6

Highest Score: 759

Lowest Score: 105

The reason for this phenomenal record is the fact that in India we have the balance that we have always craved in overseas Tests. We do not have plenty of genuine fast-bowling all-rounders, something which other teams like Australia, England, and South Africa have always had the luxury of. But in India, you do not have fast-bowling all-rounders, what you need are spinners who can bat, and in that department, no one even comes close to India.

This, coupled with the fact that after all these years, batters from SENA countries haven't really mastered the skill of batting in spinning conditions has contributed to this record.

IND vs AUS 2023 - The Series Situation

As it turns out though, the Australians had no idea what they were getting themselves into. It looked bad, Even painful, as India spun Australia to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 132 runs, bowling them out for just 91 runs in the 2nd innings. This was Australia's second lowest total against India, the first being 83 in 1981 in Melbourne.

The caravan now moves to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where the 2nd Test match is set to be played, starting on Feb 17.

