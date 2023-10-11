Fire the designer: Reactions galore as fans spot goof-up in font size on England's World Cup 2023 jersey

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England's team photo at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

England opened their account in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a massive 137-run win against Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 10 in Dharamsala. Captain Jos Buttler was glad that England came back to their model of batting despite a late collapse in the last 10 overs as they scored 364 runs in the game, which were eventually enough. However, what caught fans' most attention from England's outing at the picturesque ground was the team picture on the eve of the match.

England Cricket's official handle shared the team photo on social media with mountains in the backdrop. Apart from all the things in the picture, the strange asymmetric font size on the England players' jerseys caught the fans' eye. Some players had worn shirts with 'England' written in a smaller font while on the others, the font was slightly enlarged.

The fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to something they have seen for the first time as never before there was such a bizarre difference on playing kits of the players of the same team in the World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

A 137-run win owing to Reece Topley's 4/43 on his World Cup debut meant England boosted their NRR as well, which they needed to after New Zealand handed them a colossal loss in the tournament opener. Many things worked for England with Dawid Malan hitting his fourth ODI century of the year and Joe Root scoring another big fifty, in consecutive games with the bat.

England needed to get an extra bowler in the side and they got it by leaving out Moeen Ali, which was a bit harsh on the senior all-rounder but the dynamism Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes provide, it had to be him. England next take on Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday, October 15 and will be eager to make it two wins in a row.

