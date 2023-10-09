Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
  England vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch Report

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala usually favours the pace bowlers early on and it might turn out to be the case yet again once England will take on Bangladesh at the venue in the seventh match of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 6:00 IST
Shakib Al Hasan (left) and Jos Buttler (right)
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan (left) and Jos Buttler (right)

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch report: The picturesque cricket ground in Dharamsala will play host to two teams who have had contrasting beginnings to their respective World Cup campaigns on Tuesday, October 10.

On one hand, there will be the defending champions England who were stunned by New Zealand in the curtain raiser of the marquee tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5 whereas on the other hand, there will be the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh who secured a six-wicket win to pocket their opening encounter against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh have a better idea of the conditions that prevail in Dharamsala as they played Afghanistan at the same venue and it might work in their favour against the Jos Buttler-led side. Although both teams have some star players, it is the sand-based outfield at the venue that has been making all the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The venue received an 'average' rating for its outfield for the Bangladesh and Afghanistan game and the fans will hope that the England-Bangladesh fixture is also devoid of a mishap.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Pitch report

The wicket at the venue is one of the most seamer-friendly surfaces available in the country and hence pace bowlers from both countries will look to make hay while the sun shines in Dharamsala. However, if batters manage to negotiate the movement then they can score a lot of runs.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 202

Average second innings score: 192

Highest total scored: 330/6 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 227/3 by England vs India

Lowest total recorded: 112 all out by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total defended: 330/6 by India vs West Indies

