ENG v PAK | 'Very organised, like him': Aakash Chopra praises centurion Shan Masood

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shan Masood scored 156 against England in the first innings of the first Test, aiding Pakistan to 326.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra termed Shan Masood as very organised after the Pakistan batsman put on a fine show in the first session on Day 2 of the opening Test against England in Manchester on Thursday.

Masood slammed 156 in the first innings, leading Pakistan to a strong total of 326. He showed great composure and patience, holding one end for almost the entirety of the Pakistan innings.

Babar Azam (69) played his part well on Day 1 but was dismissed in the very first over of the second day of the innings. Masood, then, took over the anchor role as he completed a third consecutive century in Tests, becoming the first Pakistan opener since Saeed Anwar in 1996 to breach the three-figure mark in England.

"Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him," Chopra, himself a watchful Test opener back in the day, tweeted.

Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him 🙌 #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2020

Pakistan bowlers made a brilliant start after the break, as they sent both the England openers back in the hut within the first 3.2 overs. Mohammad Abbas then cleaned up Ben Stokes with a beautiful delivery from around the wicket.

At the time of publishing this story, England were 28/3 in 11 overs

