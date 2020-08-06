ENG v PAK | 'Very organised, like him': Aakash Chopra praises centurion Shan Masood

Former India opener Aakash Chopra termed Shan Masood as very organised after the Pakistan batsman put on a fine show in the first session on Day 2 of the opening Test against England in Manchester on Thursday.
Masood slammed 156 in the first innings, leading Pakistan to a strong total of 326. He showed great composure and patience, holding one end for almost the entirety of the Pakistan innings.
Babar Azam (69) played his part well on Day 1 but was dismissed in the very first over of the second day of the innings. Masood, then, took over the anchor role as he completed a third consecutive century in Tests, becoming the first Pakistan opener since Saeed Anwar in 1996 to breach the three-figure mark in England.
"Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him," Chopra, himself a watchful Test opener back in the day, tweeted.
Shan Masood is good. Very organised. Like him 🙌 #EngvPak— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2020
Pakistan bowlers made a brilliant start after the break, as they sent both the England openers back in the hut within the first 3.2 overs. Mohammad Abbas then cleaned up Ben Stokes with a beautiful delivery from around the wicket.
At the time of publishing this story, England were 28/3 in 11 overs