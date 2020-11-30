Australia vs India: David Warner and Pat Cummins out of rest of limited-over series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A grimaced David Warner (centre) limps off the field with the help of team physio and Glenn Maxwell (far right) in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia were handed a severe blow soon after clinching the ODI series with back-to-back wins as David Warner and Pat Cummins were ruled out of the rest of the white-ball series against India, reported Sydney Morning Herald. Cricket Australia is hopeful that Warner will recuperate from his adductor muscle injury in less than three weeks time. D'Arcy Short has has been picked as his replacement in the T20 squad.

Australia's coach Justin Langer revealed that Warner will miss all the remaining white ball games due to groin strain while fast bowler Cummins has been rested as a short break for the Test series.

"Pat and Davey are critical to our plans for the Test series," men's coach Justin Langer said.

"Davey will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.

"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."

Warner had suffered the injury during India's innings in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which Oz won by 51 runs, and then limped off the ground.

Warner got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.