Coincidence much? Fans point out similarity between Sachin Tendulkar and son Arjun

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his senior debut for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-arm pacer received a maiden call-up for Mumbai squad on Friday.

Incidentally, Tendulkar Sr. made his final domestic appearance against Haryana too. He played the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana at Lahli before bidding adieu to international cricket with a two-match series against West Indies in 2013.

Arjun had an off day with the ball as he returned with rather unimpressive figures of 1/34 in the three overs that he bowled. The 21-year-old dismissed Haryana opener Chaitya Bishnoi (4) cheaply after he edged a delivery to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare to claim his maiden wicket for the Mumbai senior team.

In the Elite E League group clash played at the suburban BKC ground, Mumbai made 143 after opting to bat first, a target which Haryana overhauled in 17.4 overs.

Over the years, Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has been seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.

