BCCI vs PCB: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has his say on Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wasim Akram slams BCCI

BCCI vs PCB: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled to be played on October 23, 2022, things have heated up between the two cricketing boards. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the match that will be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan are scheduled to play host to the Asia Cup that will be contested in 2023. Much ahead of the tournament, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that team India is not willing to travel to Pakistan for the Asian championship. Jay shah was at the helm of things at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) when Pakistan were given the hosting rights.

A few days back, murmurs were rife that the Indian cricket team in some capacity was willing to travel to Pakistan but as of now the landscape has completely changed. This will also have a ripple effect on the ICC ODI World Cup that will be played next year. Former Pakistan cricketer and the legend of the game Wasim Akram has now weighed on the issue and hasn't minced words.

Wasim Akram said:

I stand by the Pakistan Cricket Board. They have been amazing with their reply. The BCCI can't dictate world cricket at their own will. Cricket has come back to Pakistan soil after 10-15 years and India can't create a hindrance. I am an ex-cricketer and have zero ideas about what is going on the political front. It is always important to have a conversation. BCCI secretary Jay Shah should have called PCB Ramiz Raja before giving out such statements. He should have expressed his idea and discussed it. You just can't come out and say that we are not traveling. This is just unfair.

Post the BCCI secretary's comment, PCB has threatened to opt-out of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup and the Asian Cricket Council. The PCB has also demanded an emergency meeting of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council). As of now, things look pretty bleak and one can just hope that it doesn't affect the mindset of the players before India vs Pakistan clash.

Latest Cricket News