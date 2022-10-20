T20 World Cup 2022: 12th man standing, cheer for Indian cricket team ahead of Mission Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES An ode to the fans

T20 World Cup 2022: In a country, where there are plenty of reasons to create hatred and divide in the name of caste, creed, colour, language, and religion, there is this game that unites us like nothing else. It is not just those 11 guys playing on the field that defines the game. It is the people who back them, at the stands, in front of their mobile screens, and in front of their televisions. When those eleven boys, wearing the India blues take the field, they are backed by billions who slip into agony and ecstasy with every ball that is being bowled.

It is often said that cricket is a religion because it truly is. This is the purpose of religion, to unite us and cricket does exactly that. When Virat Kohli thumps the air in delight or when Rohit Sharma hits his glorious cover derives, it is the fans that jump out of their seat and appreciate it from the deepest corners of their heart and soul.

On the flip side, when India loses a match, all of us criticize those eleven guys in the same breath. be it positive or negative, it is nothing else but a feeling of selfless passion that has kept the sport alive in India and it is not dying anytime soon. Another World Cup is upon us and India are taking on Pakistan in the very first game of the marquee cricketing event. The match will be played in Melbourne but one can bet his/ her life on it, that the stadium will be witness to a sea of Indian blues. The players and everybody present at the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will feel a sense of pride when they sing the National Anthem together.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESIndian fans

People from every age group, community, or religion back these players as if they are one of their own. We rise together, we fall together, we celebrate together and we cry together, that is the beauty of the game that has transcended beyond the boundaries of the cricketing field and has made a place in our hearts which beats faster with every ball that is being bowled.

