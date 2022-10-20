Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
BCCI vs PCB: Roger Binny clears his stand amidst ongoing tussle between Jay Shah & Ramiz Raja

BCCI vs PCB: In a recent turn of events Jay Shah came out and said that the Indian team wouldn't travel to Pakistan and the Asian Cricket Council will look for a neutral venue to host the event.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2022 18:10 IST
Roger Binny
Image Source : INDIA TV Binny reacts on the PCB vs BCCI tussle

BCCI vs PCB: The relations between two Asian cricketing giants India and Pakistan have become tense and over the past two days, plenty of things have been written and said. Speculations were rife that the Indian cricket team wanted to travel to Pakistan for the next edition of the Asia Cup, but things took a different turn on October 18, 2022, when BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Jay Shah came out and said that the Indian team wouldn't travel to Pakistan and the Asian Cricket Council will look for a neutral venue to host the event.

Weighing into the matter, the newly elected BCCI President has come out and has cleared his stand on the matter. 

Binny further said:

That isn't our call. We can't say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from Govt if we leave the country, or if other countries come here. We can't take that decision on our own, we've to rely on govt.

More to follow...

