T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch and his troop's plan to save over rate penalty | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: The game of innovation and angles, that is cricket for you. The T20 World Cup is underway and the tournament will witness many such moments that will go down in the history books. The World Cup is being played in Australia and will be played across 7 cities. The marquee event will feature 45 matches that will go on till November 13, 2022. Aaron Finch's Australia will play against New Zealand on October 22, 2022, and is a rematch of the World Cup finals that was played last year in the United Arab Emirates.

These days, the issues around slow over rate have been a concerning factor for many teams. The cutoff time to complete an innings is of 85 minutes as stated by the International Cricket Council. If any team fails to meet it, they have to station five fielders inside the circle which give the opponents a chance to score freely. To curb this issue, the Australians have now put a plan in place. They have asked their reserves to stay outside the rope and throw the ball back in whenever the batsman hits a boundary. Apart from the ball boys, if the reserves contribute to the cause, that saves time for the bowling unit.

Australian player Ashton Agar opened up on the ploy and added:

In the powerplay, when the ball flies to the boundary, obviously you lose time as players run to the boundary to fetch the ball which is a part of cricket. You lose a lot of time. To curb that down, we have players at the boundary rope. 10 seconds here and there, that helps as it adds up in the end and enables us to manage time.

As far as the game is concerned, Australia have always been very innovative. No doubt they have won 5 One day International World Cups. Aaron Finch and his men faced a major setback just ahead of the World Cup, they lost to England by a margin of 2-0 on their home turf. The injury to their backup wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has increased their headache, but they will want to brush everything aside before they take on Kane Williamson's men on October 22, 2022.

