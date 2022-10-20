Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
BCCI vs PCB: The PCB had earlier reacted on the comments of Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah. The Pakistan board stated that Shah's comments can lead to Pakistan opting out of the event.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 13:23 IST
Anurag Thakur reacts
Anurag Thakur reacts

BCCI vs PCB: After the Pakistan Cricket Board's statement on the possible boycott of the ODI World Cup in India, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur has reacted to the comments. Thakur has said that all the big teams, including Pakistan, will play in the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. The PCB gave a statement on Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah's comments. Jay Shah had said that India will not travel to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2023 and the tournament could be shifted to a neutral venue. To this PCB said that Jay Shah's comments could hamper Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup. 

During the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games, Anurag Thakur reacted to PCB's statement. He said, "It's BCCI's issue and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been played. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all big teams around the planet will participate in it. Because you can't ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic tournament. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It's not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone."

More to follow...

