Asia Cup 2023: Star Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter ruled out of continental tournament; Anamul Haque called in

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to viral fever and won't be able to join the team for the continental tournament. Right-handed batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been called in as his replacement for the multi-nation tournament.

Litton is down with viral fever and the Shakib Al Hasan-led side will have to look for an ideal replacement as the Bangla Tigers take on defending champions Sri Lanka in their opening fixture on Thursday, September 1.

Bijoy, who primarily bats as an opener or in the top-three has featured in 44 ODIs for Bangladesh and scored 1254 runs including three hundreds. The batter made his last ODI appearance in December 2022 against India.

"He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration. Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod," the BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu was quoted as saying in a BCB-issued press release.

