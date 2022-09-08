Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: India end their campaign on high note, beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India

Virat Kohli smashed his first century since November 2019 as India thrashed Afghanistan by 101 runs and ended their campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 on a high note.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bowl.

While Kohli struck a brilliant unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls, stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored 62 off 41 deliveries to power India to an imposing 212 for two after being put into bat.

When it comes to India's bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar whose performance in the tournament has been underwhelming so far, took a five-wicket haul, giving just four runs as he sparkled with the ball for India.

India defended the target with ease, restricting Afghanistan to 111/8

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for the Afghans, remaining unbeaten on 64.

Brief Scores:

India: 212 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmed 2/57).

Afghanistan: 111 for 8 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 64 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/4).

