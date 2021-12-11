Ashes: It is a great starting point for us as a team, says Travis Head

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head of Australia acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after being dismissed for 152 during day three of the First Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Gabba

Australia batter Travis Head believes that winning the first Ashes Test by nine wickets is a great starting point for the team. He expressed gratitude towards captain Pat Cummins and head coach Justin Langer for providing the clarity and chance in doing the job to perfection. Head was adjudged 'Player of the match' for his counter-attacking knock of 152 off 148 balls, which lifted Australia out of trouble from 195/5 to 425 in the first innings.

"The staff, Pat (Cummins) and JL (Justin Langer) were fantastic with the communication, gave me real clarity and a clear mind and great to get the nod and great to contribute. It is a great starting point for us as a team. Davey-Marnus partnership that set me up, late in the day to take my opportunity," said Head in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking further about his emotions while batting, Head said, "It was a tough wicket, rode my luck, took my opportunities and it was nice to contribute and this morning was fantastic. The whole moment, the crowd and the emotion of Test cricket - you ride that wave, I was going quite hard and there was plenty of emotion there and riding that with Starcy (Starc) was fantastic."

Head had words of praise for off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who became the third Australian bowler to take 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

"He came back beautifully, yesterday he would've been disappointed not to have the results he would've liked but he stayed tough and hung in there. We knew the rewards were around the corner, everything he gets, he deserves. He is an excellent worker, an excellent team-man. Fantastic to see him get the results he did and come back really strong for us this morning."

The 27-year-old signed off by saying that he can't wait to be at his home ground, Adelaide, for the second Test, a day-night affair. "I will enjoy this and can't wait to get home, one of the great weeks in Adelaide, I'm sure it will be sold out and I can't wait to get there."