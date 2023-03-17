Arshdeep Singh to play 5 matches for Kent in County Championship

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep Singh

India pacer Arshdeep Singh will be playing for Kent in the upcoming season of County Championship. He will be available for the County to play five matches in June and July. He will be featuring in matches against Surrey, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Essex and Nottinghamshire. Arshdeep has so played only white-ball cricket for India having made his international debut in July last year. He has since then played 3 ODIs and 26 T20Is so far and now it seems he is gearing up to seal his place in the Indian team in Tests too.

Speaking of his association with Kent, Arshdeep expressed excitement and is looking forward to his stint with the team. He also revealed that the head coach Rahul Dravid has already told him the club has great history. "I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a club with a great history," Arshdeep said. Arshdeep joins Kane Richardson in the pace attack of Kent among overseas players.

Kent's Director of Cricket Paul Downton expressed his delight on signing Arshdeep Singh and is confident that he will be able replicate his white-ball heroics in first-class matches too. "We're delighted to have a player of Arshdeep's potential join us for five matches this summer. He has demonstrated that he has world-class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship," he said.

Apart from Arshdeep and Kane Richardson, George Linde is another one confirmed cricketer among overseas players and he will return to play for the second consecutive year this season honouring the two-year deal. Meanwhile, Arshdeep will be hoping to make an impact for the county team in five matches he will play for Kent.

