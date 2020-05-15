Image Source : IPLT20.COM Would love to play for RCB for the rest of my life: AB de Villiers

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore till the time he plays in Indian Premier League. De Villiers has been a formidable part of the RCB's set-up from the past few years and took the team on his shoulders alongside skipper Virat Kohli.

De Villiers, who joined RCB in 2011, said going into the fifth year for RCB he realised that he would love to play there for the rest of his life.

"Obviously, playing for Bangalore for the first three-four years, going into your fifth year, I realised I would love to play here for the rest of my life," RCB quoted AB de Villiers as saying to Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram Live session.

He started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) but in 2011 the franchise decided to part ways with him and RCB went to buy him at the auction.

De Villiers shares a great camaraderie with RCB players and his friendship with Virat Kohli is not hidden from anyone. They both respect and appreciate each other a lot.

The former South African batsman said, he enjoys the vibe of the franchise and don't want to leave the friendships he created there.

"I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don't want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB," said the South African.

Recently De Villiers was declared the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) among batsmen in the history of the IPL by the jury of Star Sports on its flagship show Cricket Connected last week.

De Villiers, who was picked ahead of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and David Warner, also surpassed the likes of Virender Sehwag, M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kieron Pollard and Shane Watson in the pecking order.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage