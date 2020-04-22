World Cup triumph just around the corner, reckons Dinesh Karthik

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Karthik during World Cup 2019

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the Indian squad that suffered a semifinal defeat against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 in England, believes strongly that a World Cup victory stands inches away from the Indian team.

Since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory, India have not won another ICC trophy. They lost in the 2014 World T20 final against Sri Lanka, then in the semifinal round of 2016 World T20, in the final against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017, and in the penultimate round of World Cup 2019. India were close in the last quadrennial tournament after having finished at the top of the table in the round-robin league and were also favourites to defeated the Kiwis in the semis.

India's worst nightmare eventually came true as the Men in Blue incurred a top-order failure as they lost by 18 runs.

"We've always been good at playing big tournaments because I think in the last few years if reaching the semifinals was the yardstick, we've hit it every time," Karthik said in a conversation with Cricbuzz.

"It's just that we've not gone on to go to the final or win the World Cup, but I'm sure it's around the corner given the kind of skill that we have."

