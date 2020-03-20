Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma issue video message to fans amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma issued a video message to make the fans aware about the novel coronavirus.

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma delivered a video message to their fans amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Virat, on his official Instagram profile, wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay Healthy."

The captain said, "We know we're all going through a very difficult time. We're staying home for our safety, and everyone else's as well. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else as well."

Anushka, meanwhile, said, "The only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together. You should do it too (stay at home) to prevent the further spread of the virus. Stay home and stay healthy."

Watch:

Earlier, Virat Kohli supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew notion, Kohli requested Indians to adhere to the norms.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.