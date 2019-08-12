'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle overtakes Brian Lara to become West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODI cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Gayle during the 2nd ODI against India

West Indies opener Chris Gayle surpassed Brian Lara's ODI run-tally to become the highest ODI run-scorer for West Indies during 2nd ODI match against India in Trinidad.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli didn't take much time to congratulate his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle in their old style which they used to do during RCB days.

Gayle pipped Brian Lara who has scored 10,405 in his distinguished ODI career. While Gayle departed early on 11 but he managed to overhaul Lara's and now stands on Windies highest run-scorer tally with 10,408.

West Indies cricket also took to Twitter and congratulate the opening batsman: "REINTRODUCING the Universe Boss! The man with the most ODI runs in West Indies history! WI Salute You! #WIvIND #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame."

Earlier, The destructive batsman became the first West Indies' cricketer to play 300 ODI games surpassing Lara (299) once again.

On the 300th ODI achievement, Gayle talked about reaching the milestone with a special video on Windies cricket Twitter account.

"I'm thankful, it's a great achievement to actually accomplish," he said in a video posted by Windies Cricket on Twitter. "It's a very special day. I must give thanks to the almighty to actually reach this far and to the fans for the support through the years, it's been fantastic.

"Hopefully I can make it a special one today for the fans. 300 ODIs, from a personal point of view as well I want to make it a special one. I'm grateful, but it will be more important to get a win as well and go one up as well."