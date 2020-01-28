Team India look to break decade-old jinx in Hamilton in search of maiden T20I series win in New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Can Team India break the jinx?

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will be eager to break the decade-old jinx at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday to bag their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand in three attempts. India so far lead the five-game series 2-0 and stand favourites, given their form, to continue with their dominance over the Black Caps.

The New Zealand T20I series were dubbed as India's most crucial test ahead in their preparation for T20 World Cup. Questions were many, pertaining solely to the squad and players, but mostly on the winning combination. But two matches into this very crucial contest, and India stand firm, having found the key elements for World T20 despite Rohit Sharma's faltering form in the format and the absence of Shikhar Dhawan owing to injury.

India won the first match in Auckland, chasing 204 in 19 overs and then capped off a tricky chase to 133 on a slowish track at the same venue. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been India's biggest positive with the bat, while JaspritBumrah's lethal bowling with the new and the old ball has once again given hope to India of a positive result in T20Is.

With 2-0 lead in the contest, India now look to wrap up the series when the third T20I kicks off at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The win will help India grab their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand in three tours. India lost 0-2 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in 2008-09, and last year, they went down 1-2.

However, India have not won an international game against New Zealand at the venue since 2009, including the T20I series decider last year. Since their historic Test win in 2009, under Dhoni, India lost two ODIs in 2014, another in 2019 and a T20I match as well. However, in between, they did defeat Ireland in Hamilton during their World Cup 2015 tie. Overall, India have won only 4 out of 15 matches in Hamilton while losing nine.