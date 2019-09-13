Sunil Gavaskar meets Muhammad Ali's wife, proposes cricket museum in Kentucky

Friday, September 13, 2019
     
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was in Louisville where he met boxing great Muhammad Ali's wife, and discussed the opening of a cricket museum at the Muhammad Ali centre.

IANS IANS
Louisville Published on: September 13, 2019 11:50 IST
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on his visit to Muhammad Ali's hometown in Kentucky met with Lonnie Ali, wife of the boxing great and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to discuss opening up of a cricket museum at the prestigious Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.

Gavaskar has agreed to donate some of his memorabilia to the proposed cricket museum.

Fischer and Louisville Sports Commission Board Member, Jai Bokey's vision of making Louisville, a cricket destination in the US is all set to take shape.

'Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Field' in Louisville, which is the home-ground for Louisville Cricket Club and a proposed cricket museum with Gavaskar memorabilia, can now fully justify calling Louisville, Kentucky as Gavaskar's second hometown.

Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also met US President Donald Trump while he was in New York to raise funds and awareness for a charity foundation which provides free surgeries to children with congenital heart defects.

Gavaskar met Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course.

"Gavaskar utilised the time between the limited-overs and the Test series of the West Indies tour in America to create awareness for the Heart to Heart foundation (h2h). This is in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai which is providing free surgeries for children with congenital heart defects," it added.

"The iconic batsman participated in multiple fundraising events in New Jersey and Atlanta which raised funds for over 230 surgeries."

