Image Source : INSTA: @SHIKHARDOFFICIAL 'Daddy cool' Shikhar Dhawan shakes leg with son Zoravar on popular Bollywood song

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is spending quality time with his family in the ongoing lockdown period. The jolly Indian cricketer, who is famous for his funny posts on social media, recently posted a dance video with his son Zoravar.

Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he was seen dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood track "Daddy Cool".

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," the left-handed opener captioned the video.

Earlier, Dhawan has posted several things on social media, where he was seen washing clothes to playing and training with his kids at home.

Recently, Dhawan recalled his impressive century against Australia during the round-robin stage of the 2019 World Cup in England, during a candid chat on Instagram with Shreyas Iyer. Dhawan, during the rapid-fire round, answered a range of questions from the most difficult bowler he faced to his favourite actresses in Bollywood.

"Mardo walli feeling aayi," Dhawan told Iyer during the chat show when narrated his match-winning ton against Australia, selecting it as his most favourable knock.

Before that, the southpaw alongwith his wife Ayesha, had recreated popular Bollywood number "Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham" from the movie 'Humjoli'.

The 34-year-old had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes of the house and in the background the Bollywood film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' was playing.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have been currently involved in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands "indefinitely suspended" due to coronavirus pandemic.

