Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Putting balls in different grips work: Nathan Lyon

Experienced Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon feels getting a grip of the ball will help on a wet surface during the Big Bash League final slated to be played in Sydney.

Lyon's Sydney Sixers will take on either Melbourne Stars or Sydney Thunder in the final on Saturday. There are predictions of rain and thunderstorms for Sydney on Saturday bringing the prospect of a shortened game into the picture.

"Putting the balls in different grips and trying to work out what grips works best, what hand position works best to bowl the ball and perform my skills -- it provides a new challenge. I think it's exciting," Lyon told cricket.com.au.

"It's not ideal but I've got my method that I can hopefully cope with anything thrown my way. It's just part of the game.

"I've played enough cricket that I can get around that now hopefully so I can make an impact in that game."

Asked if the Sixers could consider subbing in a quick in for a spinner given the weather forecast, Lyon said: "I don't think so to be honest with you.

"What's worked really well for the Sixers over the last few games I've been a part of has been our great bowling squad and the different options we have throughout our (team).

"That's been one of the strengths of the Sixers in the last few games."

Sixers will play the final after an eight-day break but Lyon stressed it would not be a hindrance to go so long without playing.

"It's definitely not a disadvantage," he said. "You can look at the positives from both angles.

"If you're the Melbourne Stars you get to keep playing games but we get to freshen up, get ready and make sure our fitness is in top order. It's good to have a little break in between what's been a hectic schedule.

"I don't think it suits any side in particular."