'Never thought I’ll hit 6 in a row': Yuvraj Singh remembers historic moment

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh remembered the historic night of September 19, 2007, when he became the first player to score six sixes in an over in T20I cricket.

On this day 12 years ago, Yuvraj Singh became the first player to score six sixes in an over in T20 internationals. Yuvraj achieved the feat against England in a group game of the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

The southpaw smashed Stuart Broad for 36 runs in the over and laid the foundation of India's victory in the game. During the innings, he also reached to 50 runs in merely twelve deliveries - a record.

As fans remember the historic moment, Yuvraj Singh also posted a tweet on his official account to acknowledge the feat.

"12 years ! Never thought I’ll hit 6 in a row . Although started practicing very early special #memory . 666666," Yuvraj wrote, sharing a picture of his childhood in which he is holding a cricket bat.

Yuvraj was the second Indian to achieve the feat overall after current India coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri slammed Tilak Raj of Baroda for six maximums in the year 1985 while playing for Mumbai. In the process, he also slammed the fastest double century off just 123 balls.

Yuvraj played a major role in India's win in the tournament, and four years later, he was a part of the team which won the fifty-over World Cup. He also won the Man of the Tournament award in the latter.

The batsman announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. He represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is.