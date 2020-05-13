Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni is the best finisher the game has ever seen: Greg Chappell

Former India coach Greg Chappell said that MS Dhoni is the best finisher the game has ever seen. Dhoni was the key player of the Indian team during Chappell's tenure as the coach. The former Australian captain's journey as India's coach was filled with controversies as senior Indian players like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were in disagreements with his tactics. Chappell was often blamed to divide the Indian team during his tenure.

Under Chappell, Team were ousted in the group stage of 2007 World Cup after facing defeats against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

MS Dhoni made a name for himself during Chappell's tenure. Recently, Chappel said he was left awestruck when he saw Dhoni batting for the first time.

"I vividly remember that I was left awestruck when I saw him batting for the first time. He was definitely the most exciting cricketer in India at that time. He used to hit the ball from the most unusual positions. He is the most powerful batsman I have ever seen, " Chappell said on the Facebook page of the Playwrite Foundation.

Chappell also recalled his memory of Dhoni hitting his highest score in ODI cricket 183 against Sri Lanka.

"I remember his knock of 183 against Sri Lanka and how he tore them apart. It was power hitting at its very best. The next match was in Pune. I asked MS, 'why don't you play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary'. We were chasing 260 odd and were in a good position and Dhoni was playing a contrasting innings to the one he had played just couple of days before.

"We still needed 20 runs to win and Dhoni asked me, through 12th man RP Singh if he could hit sixes. I told him not until the target was in single digit. When we needed six runs to win, he finished the game with a six," he said.

Chappell also revealed how he used to challenge Dhoni to finish the game during his stint with India and rate him as the best finisher ever.

"I always used to challenge him if he could finish the game. There used to be a booming smile on his face, whenever he used to score the winning runs. He is definitely the best finisher the game has ever seen," he signed off.

