Live Streaming Cricket, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL: Watch Big Bash League live match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL: Brisbane Heat are taking on the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Thursday. The game sees the return of Steve Smith and Marnus Labsuchagne, who will play in their first BBL game since coming from India after the three-match ODI series. Smith will be appearing in the BBL for the first time in six years. While Smith plays for the Sixers, Labuschagne represents the Heat. The star-studded game also includes players like AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nathan Lyon. While the Sixers are third in the table with 15 points, Brisbane Heat, with 10 points, are sixth. Here are the details of When and Where to watch Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers match live online on SonyLiv.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Cricket Match?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League will be played on January 23. Thursday).

When will Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League match start?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League live cricket match will start at 01.40 PM

Where is Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League match being played?

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League is being played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League match Today?

You can watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.

What are the Playing XIs for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League?

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Chris Lynn(c), Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson(w), Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman